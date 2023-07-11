Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Aquila Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $97,508.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,863.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $97,508.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,863.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $103,863.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $128.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 530.36% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Guardant Health Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.