Aquila Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,323,000 after purchasing an additional 63,557 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 19,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $108.81 and a one year high of $172.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.01 and a 200-day moving average of $132.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

