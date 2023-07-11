Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (ARBKL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on July 31st

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of ARBKL stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $20.20.
