Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Cut to C$57.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ATZ has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC downgraded Aritzia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Aritzia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$47.29.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.24. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$32.45 and a 52 week high of C$55.56.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.08. Aritzia had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of C$637.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.4561037 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

