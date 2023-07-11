Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Cut to C$57.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
ATZ has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC downgraded Aritzia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Aritzia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$47.29.
Aritzia Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of ATZ opened at C$33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.24. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$32.45 and a 52 week high of C$55.56.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
