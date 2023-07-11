Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $769,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

