Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.43.

NYSE ARE opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.81 and a 1-year high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

