ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 144.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 1.9 %

ASML stock opened at $709.83 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $747.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $700.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $658.42. The company has a market capitalization of $280.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.