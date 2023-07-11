Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 45,951 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 440,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,951 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $14,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

