Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 151 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PM. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

