Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 1,722 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 41,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,863,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 111,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average of $94.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.