Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,864 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,864 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day moving average of $119.19. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

