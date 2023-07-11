Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys 86 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing stock opened at $213.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.24 and a 200-day moving average of $207.19. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.