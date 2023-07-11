Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 835 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 278,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,277,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Amgen by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.88.

Amgen Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $224.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.44. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.