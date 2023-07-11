Atlas Private Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 517.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

IEFA opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43. The firm has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

