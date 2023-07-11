Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $1 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $100.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

