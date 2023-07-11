Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $269,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,792,000 after buying an additional 606,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,159,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,401,000 after buying an additional 725,704 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.83.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

