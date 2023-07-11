Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $494,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,069,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $108,162,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 115,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 100,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.2% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 93,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Barclays cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $209.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

