Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,308,000 after acquiring an additional 97,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,605 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,041,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,186,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $268,659,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,677 shares of company stock worth $3,270,473. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $226.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.23 and a 200-day moving average of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.94 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

