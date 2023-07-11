Atlas Private Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 450.1% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,330,000 after buying an additional 2,210,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $179.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $162.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

