Atlas Private Wealth Management Invests $243,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.61. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

