Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 119 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,128,000 after purchasing an additional 190,452 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in American Water Works by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,579,000 after acquiring an additional 382,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,451,000 after acquiring an additional 82,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.3 %

AWK opened at $140.60 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average of $147.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

