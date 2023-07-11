Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 2,823 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,529 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,607,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,816,000 after purchasing an additional 130,661 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,528,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,164,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,499,000 after buying an additional 40,652 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

