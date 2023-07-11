Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 296 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $441.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

