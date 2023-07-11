Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 4,832 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carrier Global by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,337,000 after buying an additional 1,443,747 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,462,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after buying an additional 67,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,581,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

