AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $21.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $20.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

