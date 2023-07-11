Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AWX opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

