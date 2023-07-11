AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,323,000 after acquiring an additional 216,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,592,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $53.37 on Thursday. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also

