B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (RILYG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of RILYG stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $23.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.18.
