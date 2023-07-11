B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (RILYZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

NASDAQ RILYZ opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.63. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.