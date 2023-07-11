B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RILYT opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.
