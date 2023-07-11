B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (RILYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RILYN opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61.
