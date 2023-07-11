B. Riley Weighs in on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued on Friday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

CNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

NYSE CNK opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 11,534,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,262 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 73.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,203,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,233 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after buying an additional 1,045,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 989,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

