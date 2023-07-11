Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE BMO opened at $89.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.55. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $105.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

