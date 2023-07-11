Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $364.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

