Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $364.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.79.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
