Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,728.83 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,786.85. The firm has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,646.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,516.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

