Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $9,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,728.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,786.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,646.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,516.04.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

