Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

