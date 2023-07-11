Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,240 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Bank of America upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

