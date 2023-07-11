Brokerages Set Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Price Target at $20.83

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of PINE opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $227.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $20.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $68,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,191.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $68,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,191.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,436.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 311,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $7,452,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

