Brokerages Set Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Price Target at $113.58

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.75.

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.22.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

