Brokerages Set Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Target Price at $2.55

Shares of Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Evolution Mining in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Evolution Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Evolution Mining Trading Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS CAHPF opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

