Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) PT at $425.68

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $425.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $482.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total transaction of $1,629,528.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,888,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,136 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total value of $1,629,528.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,888,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,554 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,923. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HubSpot Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in HubSpot by 630.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS stock opened at $529.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $535.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.12.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

