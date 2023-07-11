Brokerages Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target at $46.64

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IONS shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $48.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $63,675.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $286,134. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

