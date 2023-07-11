Brokerages Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target at $522.67

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $524.33.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.0 %

MPWR opened at $534.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $484.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.66. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $553.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,255,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,088 shares of company stock valued at $19,081,728. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

