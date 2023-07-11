Brokerages Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Target Price at $34.64

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUM. Barclays raised their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,101,000 after purchasing an additional 113,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,561,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,324,000 after buying an additional 208,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,127,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,566,000 after buying an additional 128,368 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

