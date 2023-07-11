Brokerages Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Target Price at $434.70

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $434.70.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Synopsys Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 1,380.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,510,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $445.72 on Friday. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.69.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

