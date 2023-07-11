Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Target Price at C$54.29

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

Several brokerages have commented on TSU. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Trisura Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$36.50 on Friday. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$29.56 and a twelve month high of C$47.90. The company has a current ratio of 84.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.82.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.12. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of C$639.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$136.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.230815 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

