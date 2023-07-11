Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Liberty Braves Group’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BATRA)

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for The Liberty Braves Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $41.09 on Monday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 110.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.