Brokers Set Expectations for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 3.1 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $69.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.49. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $73.79.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 6,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,060.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,604 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,536 shares of company stock worth $6,651,579. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

