Busey Wealth Management Buys 2,200 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,349,000 after buying an additional 166,867 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sysco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,318,000 after buying an additional 310,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

